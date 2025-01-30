Charli XCX's 'Brat' Vinyl with White Powder on the Inside Draws Backlash: 'Real Classy'

Charli XCX has not slowed down and is still promoting her Brat album from last year and her latest variant of the album is drawing ire for its references.

Announced on Jan. 30, Charli and Blood Records have teamed up to release a new variation of her remix album Brat and It's Completely Different album. However, the new pressing of the album features a powered white substance inside of the pressing.

"VAULT OPEN! Hot on the heels of her cultural phenom BRAT, @charli_xcx delivers 'brat and it's completely different', a remix project pressed exclusively to white powder filled LP with white second disc," the announcement said along with a look inside the album.

The pressing has drawn negative actions from those online with them slamming the referee to the illegal substance, cocaine.

"Did brat need a ❄️ pressing. It already has like 20 variants," commented one person.

"This is so sick," added another.

"Not green, kinda disappointing but still," someone else chimed in.

"Is this to represent an illicit substance? Real classy," someone else added.

Last summer, Brat took over the world and became a sensation, even going on to be a theme for Kamala Harris' presidential campaign. However, many outlets have likened the Brat motif to that of a party girl who dances all night and doesn't come home until the sun rises.

"You're that girl who is a bit messy and loves to party and maybe says dumb things sometimes. She's honest, blunt, and a little bit volatile. That's brat," Charli XCX said in a TikTok.

Many images associated with someone partaking in the "Brat Summer" is that of using substances like the powder found in the vinyl pressing. Many also believe that Charli references the use of illegal substances in the song "365" with some of the lines in the song.

"When I'm at the house, yeah, I'm (bumpin' that) / 365, party girl (bumpin' that) / Should we do a little key? / Should we have a little line?" she sings on the song.

It also includes other lines such as "French manicure, wipe away the residue" and "Meet me in the bathroom if you're (bumpin' that) 365."

Charli is up for various awards at the Grammys on Feb. 2, including Album of the Year for Brat. She is also slated to be a performer at the ceremony.