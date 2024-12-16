Cardi B, Charli XCX and More Weigh in on Viral Rapper Ceechynaa's 'Outrageous' Hit 'Peggy'

Viral rapper Ceechynaa's latest single, "Peggy" already has many adoring fans. Among them are Charli XCX and Cardi B.

"Peggy" follows the previously released songs "Legal baby" and "Last Laugh" and it was released earlier this month. Since then, the song has gone viral on social media due to many of the song's explicit and quotable lines.

"Chyna, please have mercy, I ain't gettin' paid 'til the end of the week' / I don't give a f--k, shut the f--k up / Get on your knees and grease my feet (P--sy)," she raps on one of the lines.

Elsewhere in the track – which has already racked up over a million views on YouTube – Ceechynaa raps: "I'm peggin' that man at the back of the bus / Feelin' like Three 6 Mafia, I'm gonna fill up his nose with dust."

To celebrate the song Charli XCX took to her TikTok account where she posted a video of her lip-synching to the song. In the clip captioned "Happy Holidays," not only does she sing the song, but she flips off the camera and kicks it at the end of the short clip.

Fellow rapper Cardi B also celebrated the song. Cardi B shared a clip of her singing those lyrics, later going on to share a meme featuring them and Ceechynaa replied: "Suddenly I'm the man at the back of the bus."

🎥| Just Cardi B casually feeling Cee Chyna’s ‘Peggy’ 😭 pic.twitter.com/y7Hygyz3IW — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) December 13, 2024

Suddenly I’m the man at the back of the bus𓀐 https://t.co/qhhzjMD8AO — ceechynaa (@ceechynaax) December 14, 2024

Cardi and Charli were not the only superstars to react to the viral hit. Singer Ellie Goulding sang along to the video in a clip posted to her TikTok. "Outrageous and here for it," she captioned the clip.

Ceechynaa -- real name Chelsea Odosamamwen Ode -- is 20 years old and rose to fame in 2023 thanks to her unique drill sound and assertive lyrics. She was born in South London to Nigerian parents and started writing music at 14. She has worked many jobs before rising to fame, including being a waitress. While she attended college, she dropped out to make music full time. Her first single, "Legal Baby," was released in 2022.

The rapper has since responded to the overwhelming responses to the song, writing on X/Twitter that from the "music to the marketing," she did everything herself.

"Since I've entered the music industry, there's so much traumatic things that I've had to deal with that I've never shared with you guys," she said.

"After taking a year & a half away from music to get into the right headspace, I challenged myself to come back stronger and not spend a single penny on marketing for the third time in a row. Thats why every accomplishment I celebrate means so much more to me than you could ever imagine," Ceechynaa added.