Britney Spears Keeps Low Profile in Mexico While Entourage Carries Creepy Doll

Pop icon Britney Spears was recently seen keeping a low profile while arriving in Mexico for a beach getaway, but fans were more focused on what her entourage was carrying — a lifelike baby doll wrapped in a pink blanket.

Spears, 43, wore a black hoodie and sunglasses as she made her way through the airport alongside a male companion, who was holding the doll.

Photos showed the toy's small foot poking out from under the blanket, raising eyebrows online.

While the reason for the doll remains unclear, Spears has shared her fondness for dolls before. In a 2021 Instagram video, she danced with one and joked, "I had a baby y'all... Her name is Brennan." At the time, she said it helped her embrace playfulness as she turned 40, PageSix said.

The Mexico trip follows recent news of Spears ending her relationship with Paul Soliz — again. The couple reportedly split in February after dating on and off since 2023.

Soliz has a criminal record, and the relationship raised concerns among fans, especially after Spears finalized her divorce from Sam Asghari last year.

During her beach vacation, Spears posted several revealing photos, including one in lingerie with a heartfelt caption.

She admitted she had never truly felt "beautiful and sacred" with a man and opened up about past disrespect in her relationships. "So [that] kinda f**ked up a 6-year relationship," she wrote, referring to Asghari.

Britney Spears is joined by a creepy companion as she arrives in Mexico for vacation https://t.co/si3MOWP509 pic.twitter.com/EXWsYrHkg8 — New York Post (@nypost) April 13, 2025

Britney's Online Behavior Sparks Mental Health Concerns

In another post, Spears posed nude on the beach, telling fans she had been "naked all day."

Despite appearing to enjoy the sun and sea, many followers voiced concerns over her mental health and emotional state, pointing to her increasingly erratic online behavior.

According to DailyMail,Spears' Instagram has featured alarming posts in recent months — from dancing with knives to rants about "fake friends" and personal illness. She even said she had been sick and unable to travel for four months. "They will do anything to keep me from living my life," she claimed.

Three years after winning her freedom from a 13-year conservatorship, Britney's recent actions have reignited fan concerns.

Some are now questioning whether she has the right support around her, especially after she was seen traveling with what looked like a symbolic comfort item — a doll — instead of close friends or family.

Though Spears continues to post personal updates for her 41.8 million Instagram followers, many are asking: Is Britney truly okay, or is there more happening behind the scenes?