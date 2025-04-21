Kanye West, Bianca Censori Spotted Together in Spain After Breakup Drama

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were spotted together in Spain on Friday, seemingly putting the turmoil surrounding their marriage behind them.

The couple, who have been through a rollercoaster of ups and downs, were seen sharing a dinner date at an Indian restaurant in the Balearic Islands, according to video obtained by Page Six.

Despite earlier claims of a breakup, the pair appeared comfortable and relaxed together, with West, who now goes by Ye, wearing a casual oversized hoodie.

Censori, 30, sported one of her signature skintight outfits, a black bodysuit, as they exited the restaurant. The sighting was in stark contrast to the tense moments that had surrounded their relationship in recent months.

The 47-year-old rapper had previously confirmed that Censori had "dumped" him earlier this year.

In his new track "BIANCA," featured on his upcoming album WW3, West rapped about the breakdown of their marriage, revealing that Censori had tried to "get him committed" and expressing confusion over their relationship.

The song references a time when Censori allegedly "ran away" from him, leaving him distraught and in search of answers.

"She's having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted... Until Bianca's back I stay up all night I'm not going to sleep," West raps in the song.

New pics of Kanye and Bianca together in Spain. pic.twitter.com/BIzq4KCfEF — kikiboyyyyyyy (@kikiboyyyy1) April 20, 2025

Reconciliation or Not? Kanye and Bianca Censori's Relationship in the Spotlight

Before their reunion in Spain, West had been spotted on a solo trip to Japan, where he went to "decompress" after facing backlash from his divisive comments on social media, DailyMail said.

Meanwhile, rumors of a split between him and Censori grew after she was not seen with him during this trip.

The couple, who married in December 2022, had reportedly separated in February after Censori became upset with West's controversial actions, including selling Swastika-branded shirts.

A source at the time revealed that Censori felt the need to distance herself from the rapper due to his antisemitic behavior.

However, not long after the breakup reports, West and Censori were seen together again, sparking rumors that they had reconciled. Insiders claimed that the couple had been working through their issues, with many suggesting they were trying to save their marriage.

Some reports even speculated that Censori was considering having a child with West in an effort to strengthen their bond.

Despite the public drama, the sighting in Spain seems to indicate that West and Censori are giving their relationship another chance. While the couple's exact status remains unclear, the fact that they are spending time together again suggests they may be moving past their recent struggles.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship will continue to withstand the pressures of public scrutiny and personal turmoil. But for now, they appear to be committed to each other once again.