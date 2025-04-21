Fans Slam Justin Bieber's Inner Circle As Coachella Clip Raises Red Flags: 'Definitely Under Some Hard Influence'

Justin Bieber's behavior during the second weekend of Coachella has prompted growing concern among fans after a video surfaced showing the pop star in what many described as a disoriented state.

A TikTok video appeared to show the 31-year-old singer smoking what resembled a joint while bent over, swaying to his 2015 song "What Do You Mean?" In a different video, a shirtless Bieber is filmed dancing awkwardly to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" while joined by others at the festival.

Someone gotta save Justin Bieber. He look like he going thru it at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/xnNwU0CSzb — BLA$$$IC 💿✌🏿 (@blassicliberal) April 20, 2025

Fans Say He Doesn't Look OK

Many social media users hit the comment section to express concern about Bieber's mental well-being.

One user commented, "Im sorry but he doesn't look ok, hes not just 'having fun' he's definitely under some hard influence."

A second said, "I'm mad that the people around him are not doing anything," while somebody responded, "Can't help ppl that don't want help. Y'all never lived with addictions firsthand." It will mentally and physically drain you trying to help them, and they will give you hell."

"I'm getting frustrated. He has a freaking child at home and acting like an addict," another read. "As somebody in the comment wrote just IMAGINE if Hailey acted like this she would have gotten death threats."

A fifth said, "Selena dodge the bullet with this man!" while another criticized his wife, Hailey Bieber, saying, "Hailey just enables him at this point. She knows to be with him she needs to keep him in this state. Because if he gets it together he'd leave her. This suits her."

Not the First Time Fans Have Voiced Concern

This isn't the first time Bieber's behavior has raised eyebrows. In February, the Grammy-winning artist swayed back and forth and smiled broadly at an LA event for his wife Hailey Bieber's skincare line, Rhode.

Bieber's representative blasted the rumors as "exhausting and pitiful" at the time after speculation over whether he may have been using drugs.

The rep told TMZ, "It shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

Insiders Claim Star Is Struggling Behind the Scenes

His team continues to deny rumors, but others close to the singer are reportedly concerned about the state of his mind.

"Seeing him disintegrate like this ... it's watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose," a former team member told The Hollywood Reporter.

"He's lost," the anonymous source continued. "There's no one protecting him because there's no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out."

In response, Bieber's rep told Us Weekly, "This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed — 'sources,' disappointed that they no longer work with Justin."