Justin Bieber Shuts Down 'Clickbait Stupidity' Over Broke Rumors in Blunt Statement from His Team

Justin Bieber is hitting back at recent rumors claiming he is now broke and heavily indebted following the cancellation of his Justice World Tour. His team is hard at work to claim all these allegations as fraud, if not nonsensical.

In a strongly worded statement released on Wednesday, representatives for the 31-year-old singer dismissed the reports as "clickbait stupidity," attributing the claims to unreliable sources who no longer have ties to Bieber.

"This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed — 'sources,' disappointed that they no longer work with Justin," the statement, issued to Us Weekly, read.

The response follows an article published by The Hollywood Reporter earlier in the day, which featured comments from an anonymous former team member alleging Bieber was millions of dollars in debt.

The report tied his supposed financial troubles to the abrupt cancellation of his tour, which had already been postponed multiple times due to the singer's ongoing health challenges.

"As Justin forges his own way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue. But they won't deter him from staying committed to following the right path."

"Any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress ... either doesn't understand the entertainment industry or, more likely, is trying to paint an unflattering portrait of Justin, which bears no resemblance to reality," Bieber's team also clarified in their statement.

The statement was published in the outlet's "Justin Bieber's Crisis of Faith?" article.

Still, on the same date, People magazine reported that loved ones are worried that Justin Bieber's current state is in severe decline.

Sources familiar with the situation say the singer is going through a difficult time and has been making questionable choices that are taking a toll on his personal relationships, finances, and professional life.

Some of the pressures weighing on Bieber include the legal troubles surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs, with whom he was linked during the mid-2010s, as well as tensions with former manager Scooter Braun, who stepped away from artist management in 2024.

Adding to the upheaval, Bieber recently cut ties with his fashion label Drew House. In a now-deleted Instagram Story from April 10, he made it clear he no longer has any connection to the brand and urged fans not to support it if they support him personally.

Despite stepping away from Drew House, Bieber is reportedly working on launching a new fashion venture under the name SKYLRK.

His team has yet to issue an official statement regarding this one.