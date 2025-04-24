Bleacher Malfunction at Quevedo’s Mexico Concert Sends 3 to Hospital

During a concert by Spanish singer Quevedo at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City on April 23, a partial collapse of the bleachers resulted in three people being injured.

According to Billboard, the incident took place on the opening night of Quevedo's "Buenas Noches" Latin American tour.

According to event promoter Ocesa, the collapse happened in section C of the venue when fans jumped in rhythm with the music.

A plank gave way, causing part of the bleacher to fall. Videos shared online show two people lying on the ground, while others shouted for help. Emergency teams quickly arrived to assist.

"All three individuals sustained non-serious injuries," Ocesa confirmed in a statement to Billboard Español.

"In line with our protocols, the individuals were immediately attended to by the venue's medical and security staff and were taken to a hospital where they received care and were discharged during the early hours of the morning accompanied by their families."

¡Lamentable! 🇲🇽Durante el concierto de #Quevedo en el Palacio de los Deportes, una tarima colapsó y dejóal menos tres personas heridas. En redes circula este video donde se ve a una joven bajo la estructura, mientras otros piden ayuda entre gritos y música de fondo. pic.twitter.com/f6WT41B5LG — quiero tv (@quierotv_gdl) April 24, 2025

Quevedo Responds After Bleacher Collapse at Mexico Show

The company also reassured the public that safety remains a top priority at its events. "We remain committed to the safety of all our attendees, artists, and workers," the statement added.

Quevedo, widely recognized for his hit "BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52" with Bizarrap, responded to the incident on social media.

He confirmed that three people received medical attention after the bleacher collapse but have since been released without serious injuries.

He also extended his support and well wishes to those affected, expressing hope for their quick recovery.

The accident has raised fresh concerns about safety at live events in Mexico. It comes less than a month after a deadly incident at the AXE Ceremonia festival, where two photojournalists died when a scissor lift fell due to strong wind gusts, Remezcla said.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City.

Despite the accident, Quevedo's tour continues. He is scheduled to perform in Guadalajara on April 25 and Monterrey on April 27, before taking his "Buenas Noches" tour across other parts of Latin America.

This marks his largest and most comprehensive tour of the region so far. Quevedo is also set to begin his "Buenas Noches USA Tour" in October.