Slim Thug Isn't Backing Down After Megan Thee Stallion Turns Him Down Onstage

Slim Thug isn't letting a public rejection from Megan Thee Stallion slow him down. The Houston rapper reacted this week after Megan turned down his playful romantic advances during her Coachella performance, and he made it clear—he's still hopeful.

The moment unfolded during Megan's April 20 set at weekend two of Coachella, where she played Slim Thug's track "Still Tippin."

According to Billboard, while the crowd cheered, Megan addressed the buzz around their connection. "And no, Slim Thug, this don't mean I want you. I just like your music, babe," she told fans.

Instead of backing off, Slim Thug took to Instagram Live on April 23 with his thoughts. Though he admitted he might not be Megan's type right now, he was quick to find the bright side.

"I can't do Megan Thee Stallion," Slim joked. "Gotta do Megan Thee Auntie, 10 years later."

Megan's Coachella Shout-Out Boosts Slim Thug's Streams

Still, Slim Thug pointed out that Megan said his name on stage and even called him "babe," which he took as a positive.

Slim Thug reflected on the moment, expressing that he was pleasantly surprised when Megan gave him a shout-out during her Coachella performance.

He noted that she mentioned his name on stage and even referred to him as "babe," which he saw as a meaningful gesture, AllHipHop said.

Slim added that Megan's use of his music during her performance gave his streaming numbers a boost, especially for his song "Thug From Around the Way."

"We good. We love all that, man," he said with a smile. "Imma be patient, man. Gotta come home. Slim ain't going nowhere."

This wasn't their first on-stage collaboration. The two artists have shared the stage before, with Slim Thug making a guest appearance during Megan's tour stop in Houston last year, where they performed a "Still Tippin" track together.

After the show, Slim posted a clip and captioned it: "What y'all think—I got a chance or naw?"

Despite Megan's onstage statement, Slim Thug insists there's no hard feelings. "I'mma respect the situation or whatever," he added. "I'mma fall back, chill. But yeah, I ain't going nowhere though, man."

For Slim, the attention alone is a win. In an industry where staying in the spotlight isn't easy, he's happy to still be part of the conversation. "Ultimate patience will get you greatness," he said.