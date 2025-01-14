Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Blogger Milagro Gramz of Being Tory Lanez's 'Hired Gun' in New Lawsuit

Megan Thee Stallion filed a lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz for allegedly starting a smear campaign at Tory Lanez's direction, and being his "hired gun."

The "WAP" hitmaker, born Megan Pete, alleges in court docs that Gramz fabricated stories that would question her credibility and tarnish her character, as per AllHipHop.

In a defamation suit filed just days ago, Gramz allegedly accused Stallion of committing perjury at Lanez's trial.

In 2024, a jury found Lanez guilty of shooting Stallion in 2020—an outcome the jury reached unanimously.

Megan's lawyers contend that Gramz crossed the line between protected free speech and malicious falsehoods. They also accuse the blogger of purposely instigating Lanez's fan base and colluding with his family to sabotage Stallion's career.

The suit further claims that Gramz also shared a video of fake pornographic video of Megan's face with her roughly 100,000 followers on now suspended X account, which Megan's lawyers said breaks Florida laws on disseminating altered sexual performances of identifiable people.

"This case is not about the right to express opinions on a criminal trial," stated Megan's lawyer, Daniel L. Humphrey. "It is about a malicious smear campaign aimed at harming Ms. Pete in retaliation for her defiance of a violent criminal."

Stallion claimed that the defamatory remarks, which included derogatory comments about her mental state and accusations of alcoholism, have caused her significant emotional distress.

She said that the lawsuit is not only about holding Gramz accountable for what she claimed is a "concerted conspiracy" with Lanez's family, but also about justice against the willful dissemination of false information.

Milagro Gramz has not responded publicly to the lawsuit. The case is still pending in court.