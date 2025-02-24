Megan Thee Stallion's Legal Team Moves to Depose Tory Lanez in Defamation Case

Megan Thee Stallion's legal team has taken a significant step in their ongoing lawsuit against blogger Milagro Cooper by requesting a federal judge's approval to depose Tory Lanez in prison.

This development comes as part of Megan's legal battle, where she accuses Cooper of cyberstalking, defamation, and spreading false rumors about her following Tory Lanez's conviction for shooting her in 2020.

According to TMZ, Megan's attorneys filed a motion in federal court seeking permission to take Tory Lanez's deposition.

The judge, Cecilia Altonaga, approved the request on February 24, allowing the deposition to take place remotely via videoconference or at a location agreed upon with the California Correctional Institution where Lanez is currently serving his 10-year prison sentence.

Megan's legal team wants to question Lanez under oath to investigate his alleged involvement in Cooper's campaign to tarnish her reputation.

Megan has already accused Cooper of engaging in a "coordinated campaign" to spread damaging lies about her, including deepfake pornography and false claims regarding her health.

Her attorneys also allege that Tory Lanez may have funded and directed Cooper's actions. As part of their case, Megan's team claims they have uncovered evidence of prison phone calls in which Lanez discussed making payments to Cooper.

Megan Thee Stallion Fears Tory Lanez's Continued Harassment After Prison Release

Despite Lanez's prison sentence for the 2020 shooting, his legal troubles are far from over. Megan's lawsuit seeks to hold both Lanez and Cooper accountable for their roles in the online smear campaign.

The rapper alleges emotional distress from the defamatory content and harassment she continues to experience.

Last month, Megan was granted a five-year restraining order against Lanez after she tearfully testified about his ongoing harassment even from behind bars, Billboard said.

Megan expressed fears that Lanez might continue to target her after his release, saying, "I'm scared that when he gets out of jail he's going to still be upset with me... I feel like maybe he'll shoot me again and maybe this time I won't make it."

Lanez, whose appeal is still pending, was convicted of shooting Megan in the feet during an argument at a party in 2020.

This incident led to his 10-year prison sentence, but the fallout from the case, including the defamation lawsuit, continues to affect both his and Megan's lives.

Megan's legal team is now focused on proving Tory Lanez's involvement in the spread of lies and harassment.

The court's approval to depose him is a key part of the investigation into the claims of defamation and psychological torment.