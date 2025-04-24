Kanye West Details Alleged Childhood Trauma in New Song 'Cousins'

Kanye West, the famous rapper also known as Ye, has released a new song called "Cousins" where he talks about something that happened to him when he was a kid.

In the song, which came out on April 21, he says he and his cousin used to look at grown-up magazines together.

In the song, Ye raps about seeing things they "didn't know what that s--t mean" and then acting them out.

He repeats the line, "I gave my cousin head." Ye also says in the song that he told his cousin not to tell anyone, and other people told him to keep it a secret forever, ENews said.

Ye, who is 47 years old, also raps that people thought he liked men, but he says that wasn't true. He has four kids with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Before the song came out, Ye wrote online about it. He said "Cousins" is about his cousin who is now in jail for killing a pregnant woman.

Ye said this happened a few years after he told his cousin they shouldn't look at those magazines anymore.

Kanye West's "Cousins" Sparks Shock, Honesty Debate

Ye also said he feels like it might have been his fault for showing his cousin the magazines when they were young.

According to MarieClaire, he even talked about where he found the magazines, saying his dad had some, but the ones in his mom's closet were "different." Ye then wrote, "My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d--k till I was 14."

Ye is known for saying surprising things, and this song has made a lot of people talk. Some people think he is being very honest about a difficult part of his life. They say that talking about these kinds of things might help other people who have gone through similar experiences.

Other people think Ye is just trying to get attention by saying shocking things. They wonder if it's okay to share such personal and possibly harmful stories in a song.

This isn't the first time Ye has talked about personal things in his music. He has talked about his feelings and problems before. But "Cousins" feels different because it involves family and things that happened when he was very young.