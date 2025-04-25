Diddy Accused of Forcing Alleged Victim to Undergo Unknown Medical Procedure, Linked to Sex Trafficking Case

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing shocking new accusations as his federal sex trafficking trial looms on the horizon. At present, prosecutors are alleging that the music mogul compelled one of his alleged victims to undergo an undisclosed medical procedure.

During a court appearance on Friday, prosecutors argued the disturbing allegation should be presented as evidence, claiming it demonstrates the level of control Combs allegedly had over the victim.

"It's relevant to these questions on coercion," a federal prosecutor told Judge Arun Subramanian, explaining the procedure tied directly to issues of consent and sexual manipulation, as reported by Radar Online.

The alleged victim, whose identity remains sealed, was reportedly coerced into the procedure under Combs' direction, according to prosecutors.

Combs, 55, who is currently in custody on multiple federal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, also rejected a plea deal offered ahead of his May 5 trial.

His legal team previously attempted to delay proceedings, arguing that prosecutors had been slow in turning over key evidence.

Combs' Cassie Ventura Attack Video Admissible

However, Judge Subramanian dismissed the request, citing the extensive resources available to Combs' defense team.

Meanwhile, the judge has ruled that a graphic surveillance video showing Combs physically assaulting singer Cassie Ventura in 2016 will be admitted as evidence in the hip-hop mogul's upcoming sex trafficking trial, as reported by E News.

During an April 25 pre-trial hearing, U.S. District Judge Subramanian granted prosecutors' request to present the footage, captured at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles in March 2016. Jury selection for the high-profile trial is set to begin on May 5 in New York City.

The video, first released by CNN in May 2024, shows Combs violently attacking Ventura in a hotel hallway — an incident she later described in detail in a November 2023 lawsuit accusing Combs of years of abuse and coercion. Though the lawsuit was settled just one day after it was filed, the newly surfaced footage reignited public scrutiny and added weight to ongoing federal investigations.

Following the release of the video, Combs posted an apology on Instagram, acknowledging the assault. "I was f--ked up. I hit rock bottom," he said. "But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

The trial is expected to include multiple graphic pieces of evidence and testimony from several alleged victims. Combs, 55, faces a string of federal charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and obstruction.