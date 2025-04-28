Justin Bieber Remembers Grandfather with Emotional Story, Tribute

Justin Bieber is mourning the loss of his maternal grandfather, Bruce Dale, who passed away on April 24 at the age of 80. The pop star shared a heartfelt tribute to his "Papa" on Instagram, remembering the special moments they shared together.

In his emotional post, Bieber reflected on playful memories with his grandfather, recalling how he would often convince Dale to spend his weekly $20 allowance on snacks during hockey games.

"I always took all ur money lol," Bieber wrote, alongside a throwback photo of the pair from his early music career.

"I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK! I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights."

Justin Bieber recently reflected on cherished memories with his late grandfather, Dale, especially recalling his lively spirit at sports games.

The "Sorry" singer shared that Dale was never shy about expressing his opinions, often letting players and referees know exactly what he thought during intense moments.

According to USA Today, he also joked about Dale's heckling of the referees during games, adding, "I can't wait to see u again soon in heaven. Until then I know ur watching down probly still heckling Beatty or Fagon for missing that cross-check call in the corner there lmfao."

Justin Bieber's Tribute to Bruce Dale Sparks Outpouring of Support from Fans

Bieber closed his tribute by expressing his deep sadness. "I will miss u. I will ache. And I'll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we've had," he wrote, sharing his grief with his 295 million Instagram followers.

Bruce Dale, the father of Pattie Mallette, has been a steady and devoted supporter of his grandson Justin Bieber's career from the beginning.

He even appeared in Bieber's 2011 documentary, "Never Say Never," and shared memories of their relationship in a 2018 interview at the Stratford Perth Museum, Billboard said.

The museum hosted an exhibit dedicated to Bieber's rise to fame, a testament to the close bond the two shared.

Justin Bieber's tribute has touched many fans, leading to an outpouring of supportive messages on his social media accounts.

The singer, who is currently on tour in support of his album Justice, has kept his personal life relatively private, but his emotional post shows a more vulnerable side as he reflects on his family and cherished memories.

In addition to remembering his grandfather, Bieber also expressed gratitude for the love and support he's received throughout his life. Despite the challenges he faces in his public life, this tribute to Dale shows that family remains at the heart of Bieber's journey.

Bruce Dale's passing occurred just days after Hailey Bieber, the wife of Justin Bieber, was recognized at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards.