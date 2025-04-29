Chappell Roan Pushed Assistant? Netizens Call Singer a 'Nasty Evil Spirit' After Clip Goes Viral

Pop star Chappell Roan has come under fire after a red carpet moment at the 2025 Fashion Los Angeles Awards went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The "Good Luck, Babe!" singer, 27, was attending the high-profile fashion event last week when fans captured footage of what appeared to be a tense interaction between Roan and her assistant.

As reported by Daily Mail UK, in the now widely circulated clip, Roan is seen smiling and waving to fans, flanked by two individuals, when she briefly collides with one, reportedly her assistant, and appears to push her aside with her arm before walking off.

The assistant is then seen reacting with widened eyes and a tight-lipped smile, fueling speculation about the nature of the moment.

While some fans called the push "rude and disrespectful" and accused Roan of having a "nasty evil spirit," others defended the singer, citing a second angle of the clip, which shows a seemingly light collision and a gentle nudge rather than an aggressive shove.

Social media remains divided, with some calling for an explanation from the artist, while others argue the moment is being blown out of proportion.

While Roan is yet to comment on the incident publicly, it can already be said that there's certainly no shortage of controversy for Chappell Roan as the rising pop star found herself at the center of a firestorm just recently for comments she made about motherhood during a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

While discussing her views on relationships and the future, the Missouri-born artist said, "All of my friends who have kids are in hell. I don't know anyone who's happy and has children at this age."

She went on to describe her friends with children under five as exhausted and joyless, saying she has yet to meet a parent who is "happy, well-rested, or who has light in their eyes."

The remarks sparked a wave of reaction online, particularly among mothers who felt the comments were dismissive and out of touch. Some moms took to social media to defend parenthood, calling Roan's statements "insensitive" and "ignorant," while others agreed that early parenting struggles are rarely discussed publicly.