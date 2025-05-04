B5 Alleges Diddy Sabotage Led to Jonas Brothers' Disney Fame

R&B group B5 claims music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs blocked their potential deal with Disney, paving the way for pop sensations the Jonas Brothers.

As per a report from HNHH, the group tells the sad tale of the responsibility Diddy had in ruining a chance at a TV show.

B5, originally under Diddy's Bad Boy Records imprint, rose to pop fame with songs like "All I Do," but they were about to begin a new era of stardom.

The group worked with the Walt Disney Company, providing songs for projects like "That's So Raven" and "High School Musical."

Their popularity on Disney Radio led to an offer to headline their show on Disney Channel.

For the roles to be secure, B5 would have to have been released from their contract with Bad Boy Records for them to join Disney's Hollywood Records.

B5 stated that negotiations broke down when Bad Boy Records asked for an "exorbitant amount" from Disney.

"Puffy wanted a certain amount of dollars for that, which Hollywood wasn't like, 'Aye, that a big check, we can use all of that over here,' a B5 member said.

A version of the show's premise was eventually given a new treatment with others from a separate group, the Jonas Brothers, who became global pop stars after their time on Disney Channel.

Diddy hasn't commented on these allegations publicly, but it sounds like he has some other legal troubles on his plate.

Amid their disappointment, B5 has tried to work through it and yet again attempted to reclaim their place in the music world with a new EP, "Still Think About You."