Megan Thee Stallion Denies Rumor She is Banned from Met Gala Over Phone Use: 'Not True'

Megan Thee Stallion is making it known that she is not banned from the Met Gala, despite her posting videos from the event.

The Met Gala has a strict no-phones-allowed rule and Megan posted videos of herself at the event on May 5. This led to many speculating that Megan would be banned from the event. However, she is setting the record straight on the situation.

"No. We're gonna dead these rumors right now, okay? People are like, 'Oh my God, Megan, you got banned from the Met Gala. No, I didn't, babe. Like that's not true," Megan told People.

"Y'all made that up and ran with it. They love making [stuff up]. Anna [Wintour] loves me, babe. That's why my phone was out," the rapper added.

The videos that Megan posted from the event are still up on social media and they see the rapper on the inside of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The clips included fellow rapper Doechii as well as WNBA player Angel Reese trying the food at the event.

"We're not supposed to have our phones, but we're doing it [anyway]," Megan said.

Megan was not the only star who attended the Met Gala to break the no phones rule. Laura Harrier took bathroom picture with many other stars such as Quinta Brunson, Ego Nwodim, Andrew Scott, LaKeith Stanfield, Sarah Snook, Keith Powers and more.

Lewis Hamilton, a co-chair for the event, also shared a bathroom selfie from the Met Gala.