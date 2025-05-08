Tish Cyrus Sparks Family Tension Speculation After Briefly Unfollowing Daughter Miley on Instagram

Tish Cyrus had fans speculating that there are additional tensions going on in the Cyrus family after she briefly unfollowed her daughter, Miley Cyrus, on Instagram.

On April 7, Tish was caught by eagle eye unfollowing Miley. Fans noticed that Miley's name was missing from Tish's followers section on Instagram. The move had many fans speculating about family drama since Tish's unfollowing came after her ex-husband and Miley's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, shared an old video of Miley singing and playing the piano to his Instagram account.

"Can't wait to see this young lady. Crazy how time flies," Billy Ray captioned the video.

Tish Cyrus has unfollowed her daughter Miley Cyrus on Instagram, shortly after Billy Ray Cyrus posted that he would be seeing Miley soon. pic.twitter.com/H5gqPbssEb — Miley Cyrus Access (@AccessMiley) May 7, 2025

So much drama in Miley's life 😭 — Avrenim❤️ (@madlmentaaa) May 8, 2025

However, it appears as though the drama has been all settled as Tish now follows Miley Again. Additionally, Tish went on to share a statement about what happened and why Instagram showed that she no longer followed Miley.

In the comments section of a post, Tish wrote: "Have no idea how that happened, but it is all fixed now."

UPDATE: Tish Cyrus says “have no idea how that happened but it’s fixed now.” pic.twitter.com/cY428dQpML — Miley Cyrus Access (@AccessMiley) May 8, 2025

Tish also commented on Miley's post where she announced her new song "More to Lose," writing "my favorite."

“My favorite ❤️”



— Tish Cyrus comments on Miley Cyrus ‘More To Lose’ post. pic.twitter.com/beqMr6B98r — Miley Edition (@MileyEdition) May 7, 2025

The Cyrus family has been through a lot of drama over the last couple of months with reports of Miley being upset that Billy Ray inserting himself into her new musical era. It was also reported earlier this year that Miley had "no interest" in reconciling with her father.

Billy Ray was also involved in a feud with Trace Cyrus, Miley's brother, after Trace called out Billy Ray after he announced his new album.

Billy Ray and Tish were married in 1993 and divorced in 2022.