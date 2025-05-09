Kanye West Accuses Streaming Services of Banning His 'Heil Hitler' Song

Kanye West, now known as Ye, has accused major streaming services of censoring his latest track, "Heil Hitler," after it was removed from all platforms shortly after its release on May 8.

Ye shared his frustration on social media, claiming racial bias and censorship within the industry.

The controversial song, which includes antisemitic lyrics and references to Adolf Hitler, was taken down from Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud within hours.

According to Billboard, Ye expressed his outrage on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "'Heil Hitler by Ye has been banned by all digital streaming platforms while 'Rednecks' by Randy Newman remains streamable. They're literally keeping the n—-s down."

Ye's comparison to Randy Newman's song "Rednecks" fueled further debate. Newman's track, which is widely regarded as a satirical commentary on racism, includes the offensive phrase "keeping the n—-rs down."

Some critics argue that Ye's accusations of a double standard between the two songs are unfounded, as Newman's track is seen as making a point against racism, while Ye's song seems to promote hateful rhetoric.

Ye's new "Heil Hitler" single has been banned from every music platform. Stalin murdered tens of millions of white Christians. Would Ye's song be banned if he said "Hail Stalin" instead? Think about that. pic.twitter.com/WTPjhBJd7P — Paul M. Davis (@fireduptxlawyer) May 9, 2025

Ye Defends Free Speech as "Heil Hitler" Song Raises Heated Debate

The lyrics of Ye's song repeat the phrase "Heil Hitler" and include lines such as "I became Nazi yet I'm the villain," with the outro sampling a speech from Adolf Hitler.

Ye also posted a music video for the song on his X account, which features visuals reminiscent of his previous antisemitic statements.

This latest incident follows a pattern of controversy for Ye, who has faced widespread condemnation for antisemitic remarks in the past.

The controversy surrounding the song has sparked a divide among his supporters and critics. Some defend Ye's right to free speech, while others condemn the content as harmful and dangerous.

Ye had been teasing the release of the song for several weeks, and it was expected to be part of his upcoming album CUCK, AllHipHop said.

The track's removal from streaming platforms comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Ye's actions and statements, which have led to bans and backlash from several major companies and organizations.

In a week already filled with controversy, Ye also walked off an interview with Piers Morgan on May 6 after a disagreement about his follower count on X.

During the interview, Ye expressed frustration with the media, accusing them of spreading hate while ignoring the love in his music.