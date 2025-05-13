Tory Lanez Stabbed by Inmate in Prison Yard, Rushed to Hospital

Rapper Tory Lanez was stabbed by another inmate at the California Correctional Institution on the morning of May 12.

The 32-year-old, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital in Bakersfield for treatment.

Officials say the injuries were not life-threatening. However, the motive behind the prison yard stabbing remains unknown.

No official statement has yet been released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, nor has Lanez's legal team responded to requests for comment.

According to ENews, Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted in December 2022 for shooting fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

jury found him guilty on three felony counts: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

His sentencing in August 2023 followed a failed appeal for a new trial. He is not eligible for parole until 2029.

Tory Lanez Posts Prison Photos, Promotes Album Before Stabbing Incident

Photos recently posted to Lanez's Instagram account showed him with fellow inmates. He had also teased a second album from behind bars, stating it was "100% recorded, mixed & mastered" and set for release in summer 2025, NY Post said.

The 2020 shooting incident had far-reaching consequences beyond legal punishment. Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, has spoken openly about the emotional and physical trauma she endured after the shooting.

During the trial, she testified that Lanez shouted at her to dance before firing a gun at her feet. She later had surgery to remove bullet fragments and was granted a five-year restraining order against Lanez, effective until 2030.

In an earlier interview with Women's Health, Megan said, "A lot of people didn't treat me like I was human for a long time... I had to work hard to heal, both inside and out."

Authorities are now investigating the prison stabbing. For now, Tory Lanez remains under medical care, and no other injuries have been reported.