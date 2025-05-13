Update: Tory Lanez's Stabbing Was Far Worse Than Reported, New Instagram Post Show

Rapper Tory Lanez is recovering after being stabbed 14 times during an altercation at California Correctional Institution, resulting in two collapsed lungs, according to a statement shared on his official Instagram account.

Initial reports on Tuesday indicated the 31-year-old artist, born Daystar Peterson, had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. However, further details later confirmed the attack was more severe than originally believed.

According to the statement, Lanez was stabbed seven times in the back, four times in the torso, twice in the back of the head, and once in the face.

As a result of the injuries, both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing machine. He is now breathing independently and able to speak, the statement added.

Authorities have not released the identity of the assailant or a motive for the attack. A spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident has shocked fans and followers, many of whom saw Lanez recently post photos from prison showcasing a muscular transformation.

Despite his incarceration, Lanez has remained engaged with his supporters, even teasing new music releases. It is unclear how the stabbing will affect any ongoing creative projects.

Lanez's Prison Sentence

Lanez is serving a 10-year sentence after he was convicted in 2022 of shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

He was found guilty on charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

It remains unknown whether Lanez will be transferred to another facility following the incident or how long he will remain hospitalized.

"We thank you for your continued prayers and support," the Instagram post concluded.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.