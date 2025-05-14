Cassie Recounts Going to the Premiere of 'The Perfect Match' with Bruises and a Black Eye

Cassie is opening up about abuse that she allegedly suffered from Diddy right before she was set to attend a premiere of a movie.

The singer took the stand for a second day on May 14, and recalled going to the opening of the movie 'The Perfect Match' with bruises, a black eye and a fat lip.

According to NBC, the court was shown text messages and photos from an incident. Cassie claimed in court that she thought Diddy was "sick" to think it was alright to hurt her in such a way and that she wanted him to stay away from her.

During Cassie's time on the stand, the court was shown a picture of Cassie and Diddy smiling at the movie's opening. However, Cassie revealed that she had to change her outfit to cover up the bruises on her legs and used makeup to cover up the fat lip and black eye.

Cassie has made several revelations while she has been on the stand during Diddy's trial, including the freak offs putting a hold on her music career.

"Freak offs became a job where there was no space to do anything else but to recover and just try to feel normal again," Cassie had said, according to the Associated Press.

Cassie also made the confession that she was afraid to say "no" to Diddy's freak offs because of the abuse that she might suffer as well as the possibility of blackmail.

"Sean controlled a lot of my life, whether it was career, the way I dressed, everything, everything. I just didn't have much say in it at the time. Sean is a really polarizing person, also really charming. It's hard to really be able to decide in that moment what you need when he's telling you what he wants. I just didn't know. I didn't know what would happen," Cassie shared.

Diddy was arrested in late 2024 and is facing charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges brought against him.