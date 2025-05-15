Cassie Describes Diddy's Violent Outburst After Revealing Plans to Attend Drake's OVO + Moment She Was Thrown Off Yacht

Singer and model Cassie Ventura delivered harrowing testimony Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, alleging that Sean "Diddy" Combs physically assaulted her and subjected her to years of sexual abuse, coercion, and drug-fueled manipulation, including a violent incident the night before she planned to attend Drake's OVO Fest in Toronto.

"He came to my home and tried to attack me. I was thrown into the bed frame," Ventura said on the stand, describing the altercation that allegedly occurred after she informed Combs she intended to travel to the Canadian music festival.

Ventura, 38, said the music mogul controlled her through threats, video recordings of coerced sexual encounters, and a lifestyle laced with drugs and emotional abuse.

"He played them for me on one of his laptops. He said he'd release them," Ventura testified as quoted by AllHipHop. When asked how that made her feel, she responded, "Trapped."

The testimony was part of an ongoing federal trial in which Combs faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Ventura described "freak-offs"—group sex sessions allegedly organized by Combs—and said she frequently suffered painful medical issues as a result.

"I got urinary tract infections," she told the jury. "Very. Anti-bacterials didn't work anymore."

She added that she experienced painful mouth sores: "I have all these sores on my tongue," Ventura said. When asked what caused them, she replied, "Friction in my mouth. Oral sex."

Cassie's Freak-Off Participation

Despite the physical harm, Ventura said she felt compelled to participate in the encounters.

"To make him not threaten me," she explained.

In one incident, Ventura testified that she blacked out after ingesting GHB and woke up naked in a shower in the Hamptons.

In another, she said Combs threw her off his yacht at the Cannes Film Festival.

"Sean accused me of taking drugs from his boat," she said. "He threw me off, but my passport was still on the boat."

She described another disturbing episode on a return flight to New York, during which Combs switched seats to sit beside her and showed her explicit videos of past encounters.

That night, they went out to dinner before returning for another "freak-off."

"To recover," Ventura said, "I'd take opiates. I wanted to feel numb. We'd get massages, I.V. fluids. The chef would cook us something."

She said she used opiates regularly after these experiences.

The courtroom remained silent as Ventura recounted the abuse in graphic detail.

Combs, seated at the defense table, did not visibly react to the testimony.

The trial, which began earlier this week, is expected to continue for several weeks.

Attorneys for Combs have denied all allegations and claim the accusations are part of a smear campaign.