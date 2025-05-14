Cassie Describes Terrifying Night Diddy Abandons 'Freak-Off' to Chase Suge Knight– 'I Was Crying, I Was Screaming'

In a dramatic revelation during Sean "Diddy" Combs's criminal trial, his former girlfriend, Cassie, testified that the hip-hop mogul once left a star-studded party to pursue music industry rival Suge Knight.

According to Cassie's testimony presented on Tuesday, Diddy abruptly exited his "freak-off" party upon hearing that Knight was at a nearby diner.

She recounted that he gathered a group to confront Knight, leaving her in distress about the potential for violence.

"I was crying, I was screaming, like 'Please don't do anything stupid,'" Cassie shared with the court, as reported by Inner City Press. "I was really nervous for them, I didn't know what they were going to do."

Cassie's testimony shed further light on her relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder, including an incident where she allegedly carried a firearm in her purse at Diddy's behest.

She claimed they were under the influence of mushrooms en route to a Los Angeles club. "I was freaking out," she added.

Freak-Off Parties

The court also heard about the nature of Diddy's "freak-off" parties, which Cassie described as a regular component of their life together.

Despite the glitzy allure of being with Diddy, she recalled feeling pressured to partake in these gatherings, which occasionally involved escorts performing degrading acts.

AUSA: Were you ever handed a gun?

Ventura: Yes. We were doing to a club in downtown LA. We'd taken mushrooms, I was high. I was told to put the gun in my bag. I was freaking out.

AUSA: Who was present?

Ventura: A driver, security, and Sean. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) May 13, 2025

"I wanted to be around Sean for the same reasons as everyone else at the time—this exciting, entertaining, fun guy who also happened to have my career in his hands," Cassie explained. "It felt special because not a lot of people got that time with him."

The trial continues, with Cassie's testimony expected to extend into the next court session.

For more on the ongoing trial, follow updates on hip hop news platforms and credible news outlets.