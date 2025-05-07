Smokey Robinson Accused of Offering $500 for Sex, Luring Housekeepers in No-Cam Rooms as Wife Sued for Toxic Workplace

Motown legend Smokey Robinson has been accused of sexual assault in a $50 million lawsuit filed by four former housekeepers.

The lawsuit, submitted in Los Angeles Superior Court, brings serious allegations against the 85-year-old music icon and his wife, Frances Robinson.

The lawsuit, filed by the Harris & Hayden Law Firm, accuses Robinson of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, and fostering a hostile work environment.

Frances Robinson is alleged to have known about her husband's conduct and failed to protect the women involved.

The four women, who were named in the lawsuit as Jane Does, have accused the Robinsons of abusing them over a decade at their home in Chatsworth, Calif.

Specific allegations include unwanted sexual touching and pressure.

Jane Doe 1 claims Robinson sexually assaulted her on at least seven occasions between March 2023 and February 2024.

She claims Robinson once locked her in a bedroom and groped her while she told him to stop.

Jane Doe 2 accuses Robinson of assaulting her 23 times from 2016 to 2020, allegedly luring her into areas of the house out of sight of security cameras.

She claims Robinson warned her that his wife would retaliate if she resisted his advances.

Jane Doe 3 alleges Robinson raped her more than 20 times from 2012 through 2024. She also claims he offered her money for sex, which she refused.

Frances Robinson's Lawsuit

The lawsuit also accuses Frances Robinson of wage theft and denying legally required breaks, further alleging she used racially offensive language against the housekeepers.

"They're Hispanic women who were employed as housekeepers by the Robinsons, earning below minimum wage.

As low-wage workers in vulnerable positions, they lack the resources and options necessary to protect themselves from sexual assaults throughout their tenure as employees for the Robinsons," said attorney John Harris.

The plaintiffs seek at least $50 million in damages for emotional distress, economic losses, and psychological trauma.

"We believe that Mr. Robinson is a serial and sick rapist that must be stopped," Harris stated.

As of now, Smokey Robinson and his legal team have not issued any public comment regarding the lawsuit.

The Hall of Famer was once the frontman of the Miracles and is known for being a driving force behind the Motown sound with hits like "Tracks of My Tears" and "Cruisin'." He wrote classics for The Temptations and Marvin Gaye.

The music icon, who is rumored to be in the process of recording a new album titled What the World Needs Now, has yet to address these claims publicly.