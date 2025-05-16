Justin, Hailey Bieber Reportedly Living in Different Homes as Marriage Faces Challenges: 'Things Are Bad'

Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly no longer living together as their marriage enters what sources describe as a serious "rough patch," raising fresh concerns about the state of their relationship.

Multiple insiders revealed to Hollywood reporter Rob Shuter that the couple has been staying in separate homes for several weeks. "Things are bad," one source said. "They love each other, but they've been dealing with a lot—from Justin's financial stress to Hailey's growing independence."

Despite the pair remaining silent publicly, fans have noticed a lack of joint appearances and content on social media. Sources close to the couple say the distance between them is intentional.

"Justin's been struggling emotionally, and Hailey's trying to protect her peace. That's why they've been spending time apart—it's space, not necessarily a split. Yet," one insider shared.

According to another source, "They're trying to figure things out privately, but make no mistake: this isn't just a 'busy schedule' situation. It's deeper."

While divorce is not on the table "right now," as one source put it, the fact that they're no longer sharing a home signals a major shift. "That's a big deal," the source said.

Bieber's Behavior Raises Alarm

The split comes as the 31-year-old singer has been under more scrutiny in recent weeks for his erratic conduct. Photographs from a recent recording session showed drug paraphernalia — a lit marijuana joint and what appeared to be a vape pen — in his presence.

Justin Bieber fears grow as he smokes huge bong on snowboarding trip with pals https://t.co/deSRc05q8m pic.twitter.com/ucPdqhsv2E — Page Six (@PageSix) May 5, 2025

Social media activity from Bieber has also raised eyebrows. In a series of cryptic posts, the "Peaches" singer spoke about feeling "too flawed for God to use," and admitted he can be "mean and hurtful."

Observers close to the couple say Hailey has been deeply affected by her husband's downward spiral.

"Everyone knows Justin's having a pity party, but he's not doing himself any favors," one source said. "The consensus is it's just another desperate cry for help."

hailey had to get justin’s underage siblings away from his junkie self so he could do drugs at coachella. just embarrassing pic.twitter.com/ZuF6DL4pDr — ً (@americanreqiuem) April 21, 2025

Hailey Reportedly Reaching Her Limit

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old model has reportedly done what she can to support Bieber, but friends say her patience is wearing thin.

"She's at the end of her rope," said a source. "She can't control him. He won't listen to her. She's even tried reverse psychology by telling him to go out and have fun, but that just seems to make him crazier. He knows how to push her buttons."