Rapper Werenoi, France’s Best-Selling Music Artist, Dies at 31

French rapper Werenoi, known for becoming France's top-selling music artist in 2023 and 2024, has tragically passed away at the age of 31.

His record label, Believe, confirmed the news early Saturday morning (May 17), though the cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

According to Billboard, the rapper, whose real name was Jérémy Bana Owona, had been hospitalized following a cardio-respiratory arrest and died in a Paris hospital.

Werenoi's death has sent shockwaves through the French music scene, with tributes pouring in from fellow artists, fans, and industry figures.

His producer, Babs, posted a heartfelt message on social media, saying, "Rest in peace my brother, I love you," while other notable figures, including French-Malian pop star Aya Nakamura, shared their condolences.

Nakamura, who collaborated with Werenoi on his second album, expressed her sadness, saying, "Rest in peace my dude. A news that saddens me and courage to the loved ones especially."

The rapper's passing comes just hours before he was scheduled to perform a concert, leaving fans devastated.

Werenoi's Sudden Death Shocks Fans After His Rise to Stardom

According to French music news outlet chartsinfrance.net, Werenoi had been admitted to intensive care before his death.

His sudden passing adds to the heartbreak for his fans, who had followed his rise from relative obscurity to becoming one of France's biggest music stars.

Werenoi first gained attention in 2021 with his viral hit "Guadalajara," which attracted hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube.

Over the next few years, he became a household name in French rap, releasing three successful albums: Carré (2023), Pyramide (2024), and Diamant Noir (2025).

He achieved significant commercial success, with Carré being the best-selling album in France in 2023, and Pyramide continuing his dominance in 2024.

Beyond his album sales, Werenoi was known for his unique style and impactful lyrics. His tracks like "Scarface," "Solitaire," "Laboratoire," and "Ciao" featuring Ninho resonated with fans worldwide, Mirror said.

Werenoi's success was marked by accolades, including winning "Album of the Year" at the 2024 Les Flammes French music awards.

Despite his growing fame, he kept a low profile, with his last public appearance being a video message sent from his hospital bed due to a serious injury.

Fans and industry figures continue to mourn the loss of an artist who made an indelible mark on French rap.

The rapper's influence was not only felt in his music but also in the way he connected with his audience.

His impact is evident in the outpouring of love on social media, where fans have flooded his recent Instagram post with messages of condolence and gratitude.