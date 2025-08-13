Diddy Branded 'Cowardly' as Stewardess Accuses Christian Combs of Drugging and Assault, Claims Mogul Is Trying to 'Evade' Justice

The woman suing Sean "Diddy" Combs' son Christian Combs for sexual assault is speaking out against the music mogul's push to dismiss her federal lawsuit, saying it is an attempt at hiding.

Grace O'Marcaigh accuses Christian, 27, of sexually assaulting her when she was a stewardess on a yacht in 2022.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, she alleged that Diddy was aware or should have been aware of his son's "pattern of violent and illegal behavior."

O'Marcaigh's complaint contended that Diddy "exercised control over the environment aboard the yacht, provided alcohol, and failed to implement any protocols to protect guests from foreseeable harm."

She dismissed his request that the case be dismissed since he is a Florida resident and the incident of alleged assault took place outside of California, where the lawsuit was brought.

"Denying application of California law would incentivize misconduct beyond the reach of accountability," her lawyer wrote, accusing Diddy's representatives of "evasion" instead of confronting the allegations head-on.

In her suit, O'Marcaigh accused Christian of drugging and sexually assaulting her, trying to make her give him oral sex before he stopped when a third person entered the room.

She claimed she told the yacht's captain about the incident and believes he was bribed to keep quiet.

O'Marcaigh reported being ostracized and fired from her job early in 2023 and suffering from continuing medical ailments from the trauma.

Diddy, now jailed in Brooklyn on charges unrelated to the case, submitted a sworn affidavit on July 25 stating he is a permanent Florida resident and attached a yacht charter agreement that he alleged confirms he was not a party to the arrangements of the trip.

His lawyer, Aaron Dyer, scoffed at the allegations as "lewd and meritless" and vowed to move for dismissal.

The judge has made no decision regarding whether the case will go forward.