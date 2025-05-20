Bad Boy Assistant Identifies Diddy's 5 Girlfriends, Including Cassie, and Details His Role Managing Their Logistics

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ongoing trial is hearing testimony from David James, the rap mogul's assistant from 2007 to 2009.

James painted a portrait of an influential man manipulating numerous women close to him in his personal life, including the singer Cassie Ventura, who is the focus of abuse claims in the case.

James testified Monday that Combs had five significant women in his life during that period: his longtime partner Kim Porter, singer Cassie Ventura, and three others identified as Sarah, Tara, and Yana.

James described his duties assisting Combs with daily logistics such as scheduling, travel arrangements, and managing personal matters.

According to James, he first encountered Cassie Ventura on Star Island, a private area frequented by celebrities.

He also mentioned Kerry Morgan, a former close friend of Cassie's, who later provided testimony describing the intense pressure Ventura faced while involved with Combs.

James said Combs often discussed his relationships with these women openly.

He quoted Combs saying, "Kim is my queen, out in L.A. with my family. I have Cassie right where I want her, she's young and moldable." The phrase "young and moldable" was emphasized as indicative of Combs' controlling attitude toward Ventura.

Cassie Ventura's testimony was at the center of attention in the trial.

She described an abusive and manipulative relationship in which she said Combs manipulated her into making career decisions and controlling her finances.

Witnesses testified that Combs paid for Ventura's apartment and managed many aspects of her life, giving her little opportunity to leave or make choices for herself.

Kerry Morgan testified that Ventura expressed feeling trapped.

Morgan recounted conversations where Ventura described the lifestyle with Combs as "crazy" but felt unable to break free because of his influence over her finances and career.

The trial has also included testimony from Dawn Richard, a fellow musician and associate of Combs, who spoke about the culture surrounding the mogul and the women in his life.

A Department of Homeland Security special agent talked about evidence taken from Combs' hotel room when he was arrested in September 2024.

The agent said they found drugs, baby oil, and lubricant inside the room, details seen by the court as potentially relevant to the abuse allegations.

Multiple photographs have been introduced as evidence, including images showing alleged injuries sustained by Ventura and pictures taken inside the hotel room where Combs was arrested.

Legal experts tracking the case say the testimonies reflect a wider web of alleged abuse and control that Combs is accused of exerting over young women affiliated with him.

The defense has yet to present its case but is expected to challenge the credibility of some witnesses and provide alternative explanations for the evidence presented.

The trial will resume this week, with more witnesses set to take the stand. Whatever the ruling, it will probably have far-reaching effects on Combs and his public reputation.