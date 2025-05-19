50 Cent Roasts Sean 'Diddy' Combs Over Baby Oil Allegations After Cassie's Testimony

Rapper 50 Cent is once again taking shots at Sean "Diddy" Combs, this time roasting the music mogul on social media after shocking new claims came out in court from Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

During her testimony in Diddy's ongoing federal sex trafficking trial, Ventura described a disturbing moment in which Combs allegedly made her get into an inflatable pool filled with baby oil in a hotel room.

"Something that Sean wanted to happen, that's what was going to happen," she told the court.

According to PageSix, 50 Cent responded with a brutal post on Instagram. He shared a screenshot of a People headline about the baby oil claims, followed by AI-generated images of Combs in inflatable pools—one on a duck float and another surrounded by bottles of baby oil.

His caption read, "Damn he did all that sh–t to go out like this, SMH. This s–t crazier than regular crazy."

The photos and comments were aimed at highlighting how odd and troubling the baby oil claim sounded, especially as part of a federal case involving sex trafficking, racketeering, and other serious charges.

50 Cent savagely trolls Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ love for baby oil with pics of him in inflatable pool after Cassie’s testimony https://t.co/4GdkdJo3Ui pic.twitter.com/WC4Bb2lhpN — Page Six (@PageSix) May 14, 2025

50 Cent Shares Shocking Meme Amid Diddy Trial

This isn't the first time 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has mocked Combs over his legal troubles.

Earlier in the week, he reacted to another disturbing court claim that Diddy had forced an escort to urinate in Ventura's mouth—posting a photo of a statue peeing with the caption, "Diddy said in ya mouth! SMH LOL."

Federal agents reportedly found over 1,000 bottles of baby oil in Combs' homes during a raid in March 2024, NY Post said.

While Diddy's lawyer acknowledged his "love of baby oil" during opening statements, she insisted that liking baby oil is not a crime.

Cassie Ventura, now eight months pregnant, also testified about physical abuse she allegedly suffered during their years-long relationship.

She said Combs would sometimes hit her and force her to join disturbing sex parties, which she described in court as "freak-offs."

The longtime feud between 50 Cent and Diddy goes back nearly two decades and has often played out publicly.

Last year, 50 joked about buying Diddy's media company Revolt after sexual assault accusations first surfaced. He also announced a Netflix documentary focusing on Diddy, which is still in the works.