Kelly Osbourne Addresses Disturbing Claims That Her Dad Ozzy Osbourne Is Dying

Kelly Osbourne is pushing back after troubling online rumors began circulating about her father, rock icon Ozzy Osbourne.

She addressed the false claims, firmly denying any suggestion that he's dying.

In a video shared to her Instagram Stories on July 11, Kelly called out a viral AI-generated video that used a fake voice resembling her father, ENews said. The video falsely claimed Ozzy had accepted his fate and was preparing for death.

"There's this video going around on social media, and it's supposed to be my dad, but it's AI," Kelly explained. "It has a voice like my dad's — David Attenborough or something — and it starts out saying, 'I don't need a doctor to tell me that I'm going to die. I know I'm going to die.'"

Clearly upset, she added, "What the f--k is wrong with you people? Why would you spend your time making a video like this?"

Kelly, 40, made it clear that although Ozzy, 76, has Parkinson's disease and has spoken openly about his health struggles, the rumors are far from the truth.

Kelly Osbourne stressed that while her father, Ozzy, is living with Parkinson's and has experienced changes in mobility, rumors claiming he's near death are completely false.

She firmly called out those spreading such misinformation, questioning why people would make such assumptions.

Kelly Osbourne Denies Claims of Ozzy's Suicide Pact

This is not the first time the Osbourne family has been in the spotlight over personal health matters.

Back in 2017, Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy's wife, made headlines when she discussed a hypothetical assisted suicide pact if either of them ever developed a serious brain illness.

According to PageSix, Sharon said at the time, "We believe 100 percent in euthanasia... If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer's, that's it—we'd be off."

Kelly Osbourne made it clear that the rumors about her parents making a "suicide pact" were blown out of proportion, calling it a dramatic comment her mother once made for attention.

She also shut down claims about Ozzy's health, insisting he's not dying and urging people to stop spreading false stories.

Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2019 and has since undergone several surgeries to manage his condition. Despite these challenges, he reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates earlier this month for a special farewell performance.

Kelly's emotional response comes as fans continue to share concern and speculation online. But she is making it clear: her father may be facing health issues, but he's far from giving up.

"He's still here, and he's still fighting," she said — and that's the only update she wants fans to believe.