Cardi B Responds to Offset's Support Request With Savage Audio Clip

Bronx-born rapper Cardi B has unleashed a fiery response after her estranged husband, Offset, requested spousal support during their ongoing divorce battle.

In an audio clip shared on X (formerly Twitter) on May 30, Cardi B didn't hold back. "I want you to die slow in the bed and while you die, you gotta think of me," she said, referring to the Migos rapper, who is also the father of her three children.

The Grammy-winning artist, 32, filed for divorce from Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, in July 2024, ENews said.

She says she removed her own request for child support in hopes of speeding up the legal process. "I didn't ask for no child support because I want to be done with this marriage," Cardi said in the clip. "I feel like I'm tied up."

Offset recently updated his court filings in May 2025 to include a request for alimony, though no specific dollar amount has been made public.

He also wants joint custody of their kids—Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and 8-month-old Blossom—with Cardi's home as their primary residence.

Cardi B's full Twitter Space addressing Offset's spousal support request. pic.twitter.com/c4dnNOBxeK — ໊ (@BardisMedia) May 30, 2025

Cardi Slams Offset for Missing Time With Their Children

Cardi denied any claims that she's preventing Offset from being involved in their lives. "There is not one day that he's not allowed to see my kids," she said. "My house is always open."

Cardi also mentioned that Offset has missed several opportunities to spend time with their children, including limited visits with their youngest, Blossom. According to her, he has canceled plans multiple times.

She continued, "You're asking for spousal support because I'm trying to take the kids from you? It's not my fault you don't want to fly to New York."

According to AllHipHop, offset has yet to comment publicly on the audio, but earlier this month, he reacted to online criticism by saying, "Keep my name out [the] s### please... I want out." Despite their rocky history, Offset added, "She happy, let her live."

Cardi, meanwhile, seems unfazed by her ex's legal moves. She even reposted a viral comment accusing Offset of "trying to mess with Cardi because he's in his feelings that she has moved on."

That post followed Offset's brief support for Cardi's rumored relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs, with whom she was spotted at a Knicks game in April.

The former couple, who married in 2017, have had a turbulent relationship marked by public breakups and reconciliations. Now, it appears their split is turning even more personal—and public.