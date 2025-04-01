Cardi B Teases Major Surprises on Upcoming Album 'CB2,' Says She's '100 Percent Confident'

Cardi B has got the fans talking now after giving new details about her upcoming second album, "CB2." While the rapper discussed her ongoing divorce from Offset during a recent Twitter Spaces chat, the focus of most of the conversation landed on details regarding the new album.

One key detail that fans noticed was Cardi B's mention of not having any collaborations with female rappers on the sophomore "yet." While she did not elaborate on why this was the case, the rapper did express genuine excitement about the album's features. According to Cardi, the collaborations she has included are shaping up to be something special.

"The features on my album are really good," Cardi B shared during the session. "I don't have a lot of features. Well, it depends what y'all consider a lot of features. I don't have a lot of features."

With no female rap collaborations currently in the works for the foreseeable future, Cardi did vow that some of the artists on the record would be both apparent contenders and new partnerships. Although she did not name anyone specifically, the rapper teased an unexpected part of her first time working with many of the artists.

"I'm working with artists, some that I have worked with before and some that I haven't worked with before," Cardi revealed. "And like the ones that like I have not worked with before, I feel like it's gonna like really, really surprise y'all. And it's such a vibe."

There's excitement for "CB2," and Cardi B is feeling "confident" about the album. The rapper felt that her latest project was unlike anything listeners would find in the current music landscape.

"I could tell y'all this, I'm 100 percent confident with this album," she declared. "Like it's so, I just don't think that what I got is out there, is out there. So that's all I'm gonna say. I gave y'all some clues on my features and that's it. Bye-bye, talk to you later."

The Follow-Up to 'Invasion of Privacy'

The album, "Invasion of Privacy," made waves in 2018 as Cardi B's debut record, scoring a Billboard 200 no. 1 and featuring a number of hits that began with the breakout "Bodak Yellow."

The album went on to pick up the Grammy for Best Rap Album, which also made Cardi the first solo female rapper to win the award.