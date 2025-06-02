How Diddy Might Escape Serious Charges and Come Out on Top, According to a Legal Expert

As Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal trial continues into its third week, explosive testimony from former employees and high-profile witnesses has painted a disturbing portrait of abuse and control. But legal experts say that despite the mounting allegations, the music mogul could still emerge from the courtroom with a legal victory—if jurors clear him of the most severe charges.

The Bad Boy Records founder faces a series of federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution-related crimes. The trial has seen testimony from several accusers, including Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, former assistant "Mia," and rapper Scott Mescudi, known as Kid Cudi.

Mia, who worked for Combs starting in 2009, testified last week about enduring years of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse while employed by the hip-hop figure. Her gut-wrenching account described alleged rapes, violent outbursts, and being hit with objects, including a bowl of spaghetti and a computer. "I was going to die with this," she told the jury, explaining why she kept silent about the abuse.

"I wondered, what did I do to make him like this to me?" she testified, breaking down in court.

Legal Expert Breaks Down the Charges

Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor not affiliated with the case, told The US Sun that the outcome may hinge on whether the prosecution can prove coercion and trafficking beyond consensual behavior.

"Diddy's defense is that these individuals engaged in these sex acts willingly," Rahmani said. "There was no force. There was no coercion. They chose to do drugs. They weren't drugged."

According to Rahmani, even if jurors convict Combs of lesser crimes, like prostitution, while acquitting him of racketeering or sex trafficking, it would still be a significant win for the defense. "To the extent that the defense gets guilty verdicts on prostitution only, and not guilties on racketeering and sex trafficking, that would be a huge win for Diddy in the defense," he added.

Rahmani also explained that Combs faces "three charges, or three sets of charges," with the most serious being sex trafficking. "Typically, you don't see federal cases for prostitution only, which is why it's the least serious of the crimes," he said.