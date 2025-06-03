Diddy's Assistant Describes 'Terrifying' Flip Phone Control and Secret Tracking Allegations in Shocking Court Testimony

Sean "Diddy" Combs was accused Monday of using surveillance tactics and psychological manipulation to control his assistant and then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, according to testimony delivered in federal court.

The witness, testifying under the pseudonym "Mia," claimed the 55-year-old music mogul repeatedly took her phone and Ventura's, and allegedly planted tracking devices on Ventura's car to monitor her whereabouts.

Mia previously worked for Combs for eight years and resumed her testimony after first appearing on the stand last week.

"He stole Cassie's phone many times," Mia told the court as quoted by AllHipHop. "He stole my phone many times."

Mia said Combs gave her a flip phone for the sole purpose of recording content under his direction, adding that she was instructed to continue using it until a full-time video crew was hired.

"I was still psychologically under his grip," she said, when questioned by Combs' attorney, Brian Steel, about why she continued sending the mogul holiday greetings between 2018 and 2023 despite ending her employment in 2017.

Mia testified that although she was directed to record content, she "would not have been allowed to film" any of the alleged violent incidents involving Combs.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, is facing multiple charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution.

The trial has garnered widespread national attention and is currently in its fourth week.

Ventura, who dated Combs from 2007 to 2018, filed a civil lawsuit against him in 2023, alleging physical abuse and coercion. The lawsuit was settled within 24 hours.

The trial is expected to continue throughout the week in federal court.