Nicki Minaj Targeted By Swatting Hoax Claiming Black Woman Had Been Shot in Her Home

Nicki Minaj has been the subject of another swatting incident with police being sent to her home on April 9 over a false claim made by a caller.

Reports reveal that police were notified of an alleged shooter at the rapper's home at 7 p.m.

The caller claimed that a Black woman had been shot and that the suspects were still on the property, according to the Los Angeles Times. Police arrived shortly after the call was placed, but could not find any evidence of a crime, confirming that the tip was a swatting call.

Minaj was previously the subject of multiple swatting calls in 2023, including a false report of child abuse and a fake shooting claim.

Minaj is not the only musician targeted by swatting calls.

Justin Bieber was once targeted, when a caller made a false report that there had been a violent altercation at Bieber's house, which prompted law enforcement to respond.

Miley Cyrus has also been swatted on more than one occasion. with one call in 2012 falsely claiming that there were gunshots at her residence.

Rihanna had a similar incident happen in 2013, when a false tip about a shooting was placed on her home.

Minaj has not responded to the latest swatting incident at her home.