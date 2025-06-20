Hailey Bieber Reportedly Hits Breaking Point Over Justin's Posts: 'One of the Dumbest Things He's Ever Done'

Hailey Bieber was reportedly left furious after her husband, Justin Bieber, spent Father's Day flooding Instagram with erratic posts, including profanity-laced captions, messages about trauma, and a lack of tribute to his wife or their 9-month-old son, Jack.

The 31-year-old pop star shared over 20 posts on Sunday, many featuring middle finger emojis and cryptic captions like, "Happy daddies day to me u lil ho" and "I'm a dad that's not to be f***ed with," alongside selfies and photos with his son. The content reportedly shocked Hailey, 28, who allegedly told Justin it was "one of the dumbest things he's ever done," a source revealed.

justin posting this on mother's day and hailey posting this on father's day. this couple is so embarrassing 😭 pic.twitter.com/CBwbFTbvKW — . (@selovelenaa) June 15, 2025

According to The Sun, the couple had a "bitter showdown" following the posts. Hailey, who appeared in one of Justin's photos holding their son at a piano, did not publicly wish him a happy Father's Day or mention him on her Instagram. Instead, she promoted her Rhode beauty line and reposted influencer content.

A source said the barrage of posts set her off, "She told him it was like feeding raw meat to a pack of lions who want to eat you alive." The insider added, "She's been telling him for a while to get help, see a therapist, talk to someone who can help him manage his anger and mood swings."

This isn't the first time Bieber's online behavior has raised concern.

In May, he posted "Love u moms but mothers day sucks a**" during Hailey's first Mother's Day, sparking backlash.

The post was immediately deleted, but fans criticized his timing, especially after Hailey had shared her traumatic labor story in Vogue.

Public Outbursts Fuel Speculation

Sunday's posts included luxury items, two Prada backpacks, a MacBook, and a diamond Audemars Piguet watch, that may have been gifts.

Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) via Instagram: “Happy daddy day to me u lil ho”



(June 15th, 2025)

📍: Los Angeles, CA pic.twitter.com/375N46SkRl — Hailey Baldwin Updates (@HaileyBaldwinCR) June 15, 2025

But Justin's more vulnerable messages appeared alongside them. In one text screenshot, he wrote, "My anger is a response. To pain I have been through. Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply mean."

Justin Bieber has publicly ended a friendship with an undisclosed individual who criticized his emotional expression.



In a series of shared texts, Bieber stated, "I will never suppress my emotions for someone," emphasizing that his anger stems from past trauma. pic.twitter.com/LsMKfOF3zq — What's Trending (@WhatsTrending) June 16, 2025

While Hailey reposted a photo of her with baby Jack that Justin had shared, she otherwise remained silent on her husband's activity, save for one pointed remark: "Father's Day sucks a**." That echoed his earlier Mother's Day dig, indicating tensions have not eased.

While fans have been begging Justin to take a social media break, it's clear the singer is just getting started with his return to the spotlight.

As speculation about their marriage continues, insiders say Hailey is at her limit. "She's fed up with his childish behavior," the source said. "She told him to stop being a f***ing child and to finally start listening to the people who care about him."