Beyoncé Faces Cancellation Over Insensitive Buffalo Soldiers Tour Look

Beyoncé is facing major backlash from fans after wearing a controversial T-shirt during her "Cowboy Carter" tour stop in Paris.

The shirt featured an image of the Buffalo Soldiers, a group of African American soldiers who served in the US military after the Civil War.

While many saw it as a nod to Black history, others were deeply offended by the shirt's historical ties and wording.

The front of the shirt showed the Buffalo Soldiers, but it was the back that caused a stir.

A passage on the shirt read: "Their antagonists were the enemies of peace, order and settlement: warring Indians, bandits, cattle thieves, murderous gunmen, bootleggers, trespassers, and Mexican revolutionaries."

According to DailyMail, fans quickly reacted online, calling the wording disrespectful to Indigenous and Mexican people who were resisting colonization.

One upset fan wrote on Reddit, "Not everything in Black history needs to be revered and turned into an aesthetic." Another said, "Beyoncé's romanticism of this is beyond the pale."

Many users agreed that the shirt downplayed the violence Buffalo Soldiers committed during the Indian Wars in the 1800s, where they fought against Native American tribes.

THREAD: Let’s talk about Beyoncé, the Buffalo Soldiers T-shirt, and why the backlash is missing the entire point. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/I00uiDadV3 — BEYHIVE D.O.J. 🐝🇺🇸 (@BEYHIVEDOJ) June 23, 2025

Backlash Grows Over Beyoncé's Buffalo Soldiers Shirt

Social media was flooded with criticism. "That Cowboy Carter album got her feeling all kinds of patriotic in the wrong ways," one post read.

Others felt the message behind the shirt was offensive, especially for someone as influential as Beyoncé.

Critics also pointed out that this wasn't Beyoncé's first controversy. Some referenced her $20 million performance in Dubai, a country where LGBTQ+ rights are restricted, TheBlast said.

"This follows a pattern," one user commented. "She doesn't have to care because her fans will defend her no matter what."

Though many fans expressed frustration, some also hoped for accountability rather than cancellation.

"I love her, but this was tone-deaf," a fan tweeted. "Someone on her team should have done better." Another added, "It's not about hate—it's about learning and being more thoughtful."

As of now, Beyoncé and her team have not responded to the criticism.