Liam Gallagher Lashes Out on Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock's Comment Saying Oasis Was 'Boring'

Liam Gallagher has shared his thoughts on Glen Matlock's comments saying Oasis was "boring."

Glen, the bassist for the iconic punk rock band Sex Pistols, was interviewed by NME earlier on November 24. During the interview, the Sex Pistols member acknowledged the huge fanbase of Oasis, and that hearing just one song once from the duo was "enough."

"I just find them kind of samey. I know the guys. Nice blokes," Glen shared. He then disclosed that he bumps a lot with Liam's brother Noel Gallagher, before complimenting Liam's singing skills. Matlock also imparted that Liam had a "magnetic stage personality."

However, he also snuck in a remark towards the past Oasis members, "The rest of the guys? No. I think they're boring live. I never got to see them."

Glen also revealed that there were talks of him helping Oasis out with the bass, leading him to be invited to a show.

"I left. It was boring," the bassist said.

The "boring" remarks Glen made in the interview weren't left unnoticed by Liam.

On November 26, a netizen uploaded a tweet recounting the comments. The user captioned, "Why was Glen Matlock being silly yesterday saying Oasis was boring but you were nice fellas. Glen needs his head testing."

Liam responded, "F*** HIM SID WAS THE PISTOLS."

Why was Glen Matlock being silly yesterday saying Oasis were boring but you are nice fellas. Glen needs his head testing. — Paul Johnson Tog 📸 (@pauljohnsontog) November 26, 2024

FUCK HIM SID WAS THE PISTOLS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 26, 2024

It isn't the first time Liam had clapped back at remarks against Oasis, as the singer also reacted to SNL mocking his and Noel's accent, mannerisms, and feud in a parody sketch.