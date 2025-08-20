Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Struggles With Guilt After Ex Brandon Blackstock's Death: 'It Took A Toll On Her'

Kelly Clarkson is grappling with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's death earlier this month. Blackstock died after a three-year fight with cancer that had not been made public.

The couple's divorce was finalized in 2022 after years of disputes over money and property. Sources told the Daily MailClarkson has questioned whether the stress of those battles added to his health struggles. One insider said she "knows how much tension the divorce and lawsuits put on them" and that the pressure "was very tough on him."

A Difficult Divorce

The former couple married in 2013 before separating in 2020. Their divorce stretched on for more than a year, with a judge signing off in March 2022.

According to court documents, Clarkson made a $1.3 million payout to her ex as part of the settlement. She was also ordered to cover $115,000 in monthly spousal support until January 2024. In addition, she pays $45,000 a month in child support for their two children, River, 11, and Remington, 9.

The couple fought over their Montana ranch, with Clarkson eventually giving Blackstock a five percent share. At the same time, a court ruled he owed her $2.6 million for overcharging her while working as her manager.

At the time, Clarkson turned to music to process her emotions. Her 2023 album, "Chemistry," addressed her marriage life. She told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that she "cried so hard" she "couldn't even speak" when she realized the marriage was ending.

Blackstock's cancer diagnosis in 2022 was not publicly known. Clarkson acknowledged his illness only months before his death, when she postponed Las Vegas shows to focus on their children. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she wrote.

A family representative later confirmed Blackstock's passing, stating, "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family."

Coping After His Death

Insiders say Clarkson has struggled with guilt despite knowing she cannot control the outcome. A second source told the Daily Mail, "The stress that all this brought is not good for anyone's health. She doesn't want to harp on about what this might have done for Brandon's health, but it does cross her mind."

Those close to her say she is leaning on her role as a mother to manage the emotional fallout. "She separated her personal feelings about Brandon after the divorce, and she progressed from there," an insider explained. "Once the cancer came into the situation, she felt bad, it took a toll on her because she had to think of her kids' feelings and to protect them. Now that he is gone, she doesn't feel great. But being there for her kids is helping her to cope."

Returning to 'The Voice'

Despite the loss, Clarkson is moving forward with her professional commitments. She will return as a coach for Season 29 of "The Voice" after missing one taping earlier this month, which was filled in by Jennifer Hudson.

She will join Adam Levine and John Legend on the panel as NBC produces two cycles at once.

Production on Season 7 of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is scheduled to begin in early September. Those close to her say she is keeping her attention on work and her two children in the wake of Blackstock's death.