Azealia Banks Demands $1M and Apology from Matty Healy Over 'Threats of Violence'

Azealia Banks took action by sending a cease-and-desist letter to Matty Healy and is seeking $1 million in compensation.

This legal action stems from a confrontation that occurred online between the two on December 4, where Healy responded to Banks' criticism of his friend Charli XCX.

Banks had issued warnings prior to taking legal action against Healy for his threat of physical violence.

However, a legal notice from Banks' attorney, Wallace Collins, was shared on X, addressing the situation.

The letter, dated December 7, opens, "Please be advised that I am legal counsel to superstar Azealia Banks in connection with your threats of violence against my client. If you are represented by legal counsel, please direct this letter to your attorney immediately and have your attorney notify us of such representation."

In continuation, it is noted that the criticisms made by Healy towards Banks' professional standing, the use of racial slurs, and the threats of physical harm have all been extensively recorded.

Despite Healy admitting that the remarks were out of line, this acknowledgement does not erase the damage caused but instead serves as proof of guilt on their part.

The letter further stated that The 1975 front man "acted intentionally with the specific purpose of causing my client to be shocked, distressed and emotionally injured with your assaults of threat of imminent physical harm," and that because of his high-profile image, "a duty to avoid reckless statements", and could have his fans "be incited to act upon your posts and commit an act of violence" against Banks.

"Rather than commence costly and time-consuming legal action, I have usually found it beneficial for all parties to try to resolve such matters amicably without the need for court intervention."

They concluded, "We hereby demand that you immediately cease & desist from making any further threats or defamatory statements against my client and demand is hereby made for (1) a prompt public apology to my client (in a manner to be mutually agreed upon) and (2) compensation for damages in the amount of $1,000,000.00 in full settlement of this matter."

Should Healy fail to fulfil the specified requirements, "then my client will be forced to commence legal action immediately and seek substantial monetary damages as well as legal fees and appropriate injunctive relief."

This comes after Banks expressed nostalgia by resharing a clip of Charli's music video for the song "Break The Rules" from 2014, starting on Charli's previous appearance with the words, "Charli used to be soooo pretty. Ugh."

The "About You" front man then stepped in to support the "Apple" singer and shared his concern over Azealia's tendency to target influential, attractive, and controversial women.

He went on to suggest that Banks may be "jealous" of others' success despite her undeniable talent in the music industry.

"Azealia you seem to have a blind spot when it comes to your 'reads'. All the women you attack seem to be culturally relevant, attractive, divisive and NICE people."

"You're so talented but everything else about you is a failure. Just rap bro."

As tensions rose, Banks wasted no time in expressing her thoughts, remarking, "The b****h look[s] like Frankenstein to me. You both look like you share needles. Lmao."

Healy then replied, "Talk to me like that I'm not gonna side eye you at an awards do I'm going to f*****g slap you so hard I'll get a Guinness world record for the highest a rat some b***h calls a wig has ever flown."