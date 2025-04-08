Benny Blanco Calls Bad Bunny 'So Hot' After Mistaken Identity Incident

Music producer Benny Blanco is laughing off an Oscars mistake that had fans and viewers doing a double take.

During an April 7 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Blanco reacted to being confused for reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny at the 2025 Academy Awards — and he wasn't mad about it at all.

Last month, The Academy's official X account accidentally captioned a red carpet photo of Blanco and his fiancée, Selena Gomez, as "Selena Gomez and Bad Bunny."

According to People, though the post was quickly corrected, screenshots of the original label went viral, prompting Hudson to bring up the incident during their chat.

"They did?" Blanco said, clearly surprised. But instead of frustration, he responded with humor: "I like that. What do you mean? He's so hot! I'll take it. What do you mean?"

Looking at a photo of Bad Bunny, Blanco added with a smile, "Look at how pretty he is — are you kidding? Yeah, I'm Bad Bunny now."

Here’s How Benny Blanco Reacted to Being Mistaken for Bad Bunny at the 2025 Oscars: ‘He’s So Hot!’https://t.co/CYQdfEthOi — billboard (@billboard) April 7, 2025

Blanco Reveals Selena-Inspired Lyrics From Their Real-Life Romance

The lighthearted moment came just weeks after Blanco and Gomez released their joint album, I Said I Love You First, on March 21.

The album, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, explores the couple's relationship through personal lyrics and shared experiences.

During the interview, Blanco shared how the music came together organically. "Sometimes [Selena] would be saying something, like, really important, and I would — I didn't know if you even realized — but I would open my phone and be like, 'F---, that's such a good line for a song,'" he recalled.

Gomez has also spoken about the album, describing Blanco as her "personal journal." She explained that pouring their emotions into the music helped shape the project into something deeply meaningful.

The couple got engaged in December 2024 and say they're more focused on their art than planning a wedding right now.

"We're very much 'take it one day at a time' type of people," Blanco told Rolling Stone. "We're still not over this moment."

Aside from music, the two are still enjoying milestone moments together. Blanco revealed he recently threw a surprise prom-themed birthday party for Gomez, who had never been to a real prom, Billboard said.

"She didn't even know," he said. "She was like, 'What am I supposed to wear?' I got her a little corsage."