Young Thug's Jail Call Sparks Drama, Rapper Later Apologizes to GloRilla

Young Thug issued an apology to rapper GloRilla after a leaked jailhouse call with his girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist, captured him making negative remarks about GloRilla's looks.

The call, which quickly went viral, featured Thug mocking GloRilla after she was compared to superstar Rihanna.

"That b— ugly as f—... I would not pursue her, like at all," he said during the call, also making harsh comments about her appearance, including her wig and body.

After the video gained traction online and drew backlash, 46-year-old Young Thug apologized in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 4, AllHipHop reported.

"First of all I'm sorry to u for my words and I honestly don't think ur ugly at all," he wrote. "I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life. I don't like bashing girls and hardly ever did... I'm sorry to u twin."

Fans responded with mixed reactions. Some users appreciated Thug taking responsibility, with one writing, "Finally a good tweet, this is a step in the right direction." Another added, "Accountability. They don't know the struggle of sitting in that box alone."

Young Thug apologizes to GloRilla: “I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life” pic.twitter.com/DDfkPPcsBt — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) September 4, 2025

GloRilla Responds to Young Thug With Cryptic Tweet After Jail Call Leak

Though GloRilla did not directly address the comments, she posted a cryptic tweet many believed was aimed at Thug:

"Mind you dis da same n— blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo," she wrote.

According to Billboard, the leaked call is just one of several that have made headlines during Thug's time behind bars amid the ongoing YSL RICO case.

In an earlier leaked recording, he said he had put $50,000 toward promoting Gunna's DS4EVER album, which went on to top the Billboard 200 over The Weeknd's Dawn FM in 2022.

Thug's apology to GloRilla comes at a time when the rapper's personal conversations are under intense scrutiny.

Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, has been held in custody since 2022 as part of a massive racketeering case involving his label, Young Stoner Life (YSL).

His trial has faced multiple delays, and leaked calls like this continue to fuel controversy outside the courtroom.