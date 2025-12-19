Justin Bieber 'Enjoys Eternal Adolescence' as Hailey Bieber Takes the Lead, Body Language Expert Says

In recent paparazzi photos from a Los Angeles house party, Hailey Bieber appeared to command attention with a polished, professional look while her husband, Justin Bieber, embraced a more youthful, casual style.

Per the Daily Mail, The Rhode Skin founder, 29, was seen striding confidently in a tailored black blazer and matching pencil skirt, projecting what body language expert Judi James described as "strength and status."

Minimal makeup and a simple black purse completed her sleek appearance, emphasizing a look that aligns with the viral "clean girl" aesthetic.

On​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the other hand, the 31-year-old singer decided to wear streetwear that would show the playful side and the young vibe of him.

The oversized yellow hoodie under a tan puffer vest, baggy black pants, and a beanie were what he wore. There was a moment when he was captured raising his hand in a fun, close to a childlike manner, which was a very emphatic way of pointing out the huge contrast the two had ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌visually.

hailey and justin having a sushi date night! pic.twitter.com/NrLZcVZ92X — 𝓟. (@pradaparisian) December 17, 2025

Opposites Attract

James, speaking to The Mirror U.S., said the photos show "extreme examples of her 'opposites attract' style of narrative, with Justin in an admittedly immaculate but casual outfit that shrieks 'teen' rather than 'mature dad.'"

She noted that his body language, including walking ahead of Hailey and raising an arm to shield his face, reinforced a carefree, youthful persona.

Meanwhile,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ James can also be found commending Hailey for not losing her own self in the crowd.

"One thing admirable to me is the way Hailey absolutely refuses to be a 'chameleon wife', she is very much sticking to her own look and her own style of non-verbal communication instead of changing in a copy of her celebrity husband," he ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌stated.

The contrast, the expert added, suggests a dynamic in which Hailey assumes the role of the adult powerhouse while Justin enjoys a more playful, youthful approach to life.

"Hailey is in the sharpest of sleek power-dressing suits here, emanating strength and status as she strides out with a purposeful look, letting Justin do all the show-boating," James explained.