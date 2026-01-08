Cardi B Blasts Jessie Woo as 'Hating Ass B****' Over Revenge Baby Rumors

Cardi B went after fellow rapper Jessie Woo during a heated X Spaces livestream. Woo said that Cardi's newest child with NFL star Stefon Diggs was conceived as "revenge" against her ex-husband, Offset.

According to AllHipHop, Cardi first joined the livestream to talk about false accusations against her father, but the conversation quickly changed when people pointed out that Woo had talked about Cardi online.

Cardi called Woo a "hating ass b####" and said that her son, who she calls Baby Brim, was not conceived out of revenge.

"I don't need to have a baby for revenge, baby," Cardi said, making it clear that her actions are based on love and not revenge.

Cardi went on to say that her whole life and career were a form of personal victory, saying, "My whole life is revenge. My money is revenge. My career is revenge."

The rapper stressed that her relationship with Diggs is real, saying that their child was born out of love and passion, not a plan.

Fans who watched the livestream saw Cardi fiercely defend her private life while ignoring online critics. This shows how quickly social media drama can get out of hand in front of the public.

Woo didn't respond right away to what Cardi said, and it's not clear if she will say anything more about it.

Cardi B's emotional response is indicative of a growing trend in hip hop where artists are now inclined to respond directly to online comments and allegations about their personal lives through social media.

In her response Cardi demonstrates the extent to which female rap artists experience stress from issues around popularity, romance, family, and self-image. The way that the general public views a female rap artist can significantly impact the choices they make, both personally and professionally.

Cardi B is an active voice on social media, she has greater accessibility and the ability to control her story through her social media accounts than someone who is not an active voice on social media.

Her emotional testimony about her career and family raises questions about the way that social media allows for public reaction and continuing conversations about what it means to be a celebrity and what constitutes being 'authentic' and 'within one's personal boundaries' in the hip hop genre.

In separate news,

Stefon Diggs has been confirmed as the father of model Aileen Lopera's 7-month-old daughter following paternity test results, People reports. Lopera's attorney confirmed Diggs' paternity and expressed hope that he will actively co-parent and support the child.

The New England Patriots wide receiver initially disputed paternity and requested genetic testing while seeking joint custody if confirmed. Diggs is also the father of a daughter from a previous relationship and is currently expecting a baby boy with girlfriend Cardi B. Representatives for Diggs have not publicly commented on the results, according to People.

