Busta Rhymes Dismisses Former Assistant’s Allegations as ‘Disgruntled’ Claims

Busta Rhymes is firing back at his former assistant's claims, calling them the work of a "disgruntled" ex-employee.

The rapper, whose real name is Trevor Smith Jr., is facing a federal lawsuit filed by Dashiel Gables, who accuses him of assault, battery, and workplace abuse.

The lawsuit, filed on Aug. 4, alleges that Rhymes repeatedly screamed at employees, made unreasonable demands, and engaged in physical abuse, including spitting in faces, smacking heads, and grabbing clothes.

Gables claims the situation escalated in January 2025, when Rhymes allegedly punched him twice in the face after he answered a phone call from his daughter.

He says the assault left him with a swollen eye, sent him to the hospital, and ultimately cost him his job.

According to RollingStone, Gables also alleges that reporting the incident to police led to him being "blacklisted" from the music industry.

In addition to the assault claims, the lawsuit cites wage violations, unpaid overtime, and missing wage statements, with Gables seeking compensatory and liquidated damages.

Busta Rhymes Plans Countersuit Against Former Assistant

Rhymes was arrested in Brooklyn earlier this year on related assault charges, but the Brooklyn District Attorney's office confirms the case was later sealed. The rapper insists the claims are false.

"I completely and categorically deny these allegations," Rhymes said in a statement. "For a very brief period, Dashiel assisted me, but it did not work out.

Apparently, Dashiel has decided to respond to being let go by manufacturing claims against me in an attempt to attack and damage my reputation.

I am preparing a countersuit, which I am confident will expose this for what it is — an attempted shake-down."

Gables' attorney, Avrohom Gefen, pushed back, saying the case is about "justice for the little guy" and describing Rhymes as a "powerful and influential figure" who bullied his client, People said.

Gefen claims Gables stayed in the job out of financial need and fear, but after speaking up, he lost his career prospects.

Gables has also alleged other incidents of humiliation, including being forced to unclog a toilet by hand after a previous assistant quit under similar conditions. He says Rhymes often insulted him, called him slurs, and even threatened "street justice."

The former assistant is requesting a jury trial and damages for lost wages, emotional distress, and labor law violations.

Rhymes maintains that the accusations are fabricated and vows to clear his name in court.