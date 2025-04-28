Carrie Underwood Blamed for 'Ruining' American Idol's Legacy After Faith-Based Episode Flop: Report

Carrie Underwood is reportedly experiencing some behind-the-scenes controversy during her first season as a judge on "American Idol," as insiders say her influence is causing friction. This catalyst appears to have been prompted by the show's first-ever faith episode, which aired on Easter Sunday.

The episode, which featured performances of religious songs, has reportedly received polarizing responses from fans and crew alike.

"American Idol" took a brave step forward when it aired its three-hour special Easter episode, the first time the show ever devoted an entire episode to faith-based music. While Underwood supported the idea and was reportedly vocal about her desire to see it happen, the decision to feature the religious content was not without controversy. The production crew was reportedly divided on whether the episode was appropriate, with some feeling uncomfortable about the religious focus.

"It was really important for her to have gospel night," a source told The US Sun. "She felt it was important, especially after moving to LA, where she feels she can't be as open about her beliefs."

It was a move that got Underwood praised by some for advocating a faith-based episode but made the show feel "inappropriate" to some crew members who remained uncomfortable speaking out. Some of the episodes' controversy reportedly left an overall bad taste in the mouth of the team.

Controversy Translates to Lower Ratings

With the backlash over the faith-based episode, the ratings, which plummeted following the Easter special, seem to suggest it's taken a toll on the show. The US Sun reported that the loss of viewers may indicate a widening gap between the show's audience and the cast, who have both expressed concerns about how the show is evolving.

An insider shared that there is growing tension on set, especially as Underwood's influence continues to shape the show. "Things started great with her this season, but the longer she's been a judge, the more feathers she has ruffled," the source said. "She still hasn't seemed to understand that this is a worldwide franchise, with millions of dollars on the line."

Support and Division

Fellow judge Luke Bryan — who has repeatedly defended Underwood all season — is still in her corner through the backlash.

"Luke is her biggest fan and always steps in to defend her," the insider revealed. "If something's said about her, or if she's not getting something, he's always there to support her."

However, the source said that this dynamic might not be enough to ease the increasing turmoil among the staff and viewers of the show. It added that other crew members felt the show had departed too much from its roots and believed that Underwood was ushering in that change.

