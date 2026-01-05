Blueface's Daughter Threatens to Call Cops on Dad During Livestream For 'Annoying' Behavior

Blueface's young daughter threatened to call police on the rapper during a recent livestream after saying he was annoying her, a clip of the interaction shows.

The exchange, captured and shared on Instagram by Livebitez, features the California rapper's daughter, Journey, telling her father, "You're getting on my nerves! ... You better chill right now. Or the police will get you... You're going to get in trouble."

Blueface, who was released from custody last year after serving a sentence related to probation violations, laughed and responded, "Oh, hell no. That's crazy, y'all. She said the police gon' get me if I don't chill." In a follow-up clip, Journey says, "I'm calling the police on you... Because you're under arrest." Blueface told her to stop mentioning the police and laughed as she continued.

The brief clip, as per HotNewHipHop, drew attention in part because of Blueface's recent legal history. The Los Angeles rapper, born Jonathan Porter, served roughly two years behind bars after a battery conviction dating to 2021 and a subsequent 2024 arrest for violating the terms of his probation. He was released in November 2025.

Blueface shares Journey and a son, Javaughn, with Jaidyn Alexis. He has remained a frequent subject of tabloid and social media coverage for both his music and his public behavior. In recent months he has faced other legal and civil disputes, including issues surrounding claims of paternity and related financial judgments involving other artists.

Representatives for Blueface did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. The clip continues to circulate on social platforms, where users highlighted the humor of the exchange alongside reminders of the rapper's recent brushes with the law.

Soulja Boy Claims Ownership of Blueface's Music Catalog Amid Rap Feud

In separate news by Complex, rapper Soulja Boy publicly accused fellow rapper Blueface of financial troubles and claimed ownership of Blueface's music catalog in a recent social media video.

In the video, Soulja Boy alleges that Blueface owes him money and must sell his Santa Clarita Valley home to settle debts. "I own all your music catalog... All his money go straight to me," Soulja Boy said, adding that Blueface is "homeless" and needs a place to stay.

Soulja Boy also referenced prior tensions between Blueface and rapper Draco, saying Blueface's attempts to continue beefs have failed. "That's why you gotta pay me! ... Next time I go live, I'm gonna be buying your house and selling your music royalties," he said.

Blueface responded on Twitter without directly naming Soulja Boy, posting, "Oop someone's angry this morning," accompanied by a yawning emoji.

Blueface recently listed his five-bedroom, five-bathroom Santa Clarita Valley home for $1.25 million. Additionally, reports indicate Blueface owes more than $130,000 following a default judgment from a 2023 defamation lawsuit.

The ongoing dispute highlights the financial and personal challenges faced by both artists amid their public feud.