Liam and Noel Gallagher Risk Tribunal Clash with Oasis Retailer Over Logo

Liam and Noel Gallagher are facing a trademark dispute with online fashion brand Oasis after filing to secure the rights to the band's logo.

The Manchester rock legends reunited this summer for their first tour in 16 years, selling out stadiums worldwide and pulling in record-breaking ticket sales. The logo trademark would cover merchandise ranging from clothing to cosmetics and toys.

But the fashion retailer, which went online-only in 2020 after decades on the high street, is fighting the move. In documents filed with the Intellectual Property Office, Oasis accused the Gallaghers of trying to "obtain an unfair advantage by virtue of free-riding on the reputation of the opponent's trademark." The retailer claims the band's logo is identical to theirs.

Mediation Before Tribunal

According to The Sun, the brothers are being represented by law firm Beck Greener, which previously defended Paul O'Grady when a brewery attempted to use his drag name Lilly Savage.

A source close to the Gallaghers said, "Noel and Liam aren't backing down. Their teams are confident and think they will be successful. If after the period of mediation there is no resolution, the case will go to a tribunal."

The legal battle comes as Oasis continues its lucrative reunion tour, which has expanded to 41 dates across Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australia. Birmingham City University previously estimated the band could make $537 million from ticket sales and related earnings for the initial 14 dates alone. With the expanded tour, the figure is expected to climb much higher.

Emma Grant, co-director of Figment marketing agency, told FEMAIL that Oasis is on track to generate an estimated $725 million across the year, boosted by streaming spikes, sponsorships and merchandise. "Oasis's long-awaited reunion is one of the most profitable tours in rock history," she said, adding that nostalgia is driving demand to levels seen with U2 and Taylor Swift stadium tours.

Branding expert Fiona Harrold agreed, saying the tour could "easily" bring the brothers over $671 million once all revenue streams are factored in.

Beyond ticket sales, the band is reportedly taking a share of food and drink revenue at their venues, keeping up to $5.37 for every $10.74 pint sold. They also signed a multimillion-pound Adidas deal for a collection of tracksuits, jerseys and bucket hats that sold out immediately.

The trademark dispute is not expected to slow their tour plans, but a tribunal decision could shape the future of Oasis-branded merchandise.