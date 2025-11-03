Liam Gallagher Slams Fan Who Threw Flares During Melbourne Oasis Gig

Liam Gallagher has strongly condemned a fan who threw flares into the crowd during Oasis' opening Australian tour show in Melbourne.

The incident occurred on Friday night (Nov. 1) at Marvel Stadium during the final song, "Champagne Supernova," leaving some concertgoers shaken.

In a profanity-laced post on social media platform X, the 53-year-old rocker called the individual "1 seriously f**ked up individual" and warned, "you will get yours trust me."

According to Billboard, during the performance, witnesses reported Gallagher wagging his finger and mouthing "naughty, naughty" toward the fan, while brother Noel Gallagher appeared concerned but the band continued the show without interruption.

The flares sparked visible flashes in the densely packed floor section, prompting some attendees to leave early.

One fan, Virginia, who attended with her 13-year-old daughter, described the scene to news.com.au: "Each time you saw this flash, it looked like a fire, and then it was contained fairly quickly."

Security conducted thorough bag checks at the entrance, though it remains unclear how the flares entered the venue or if anyone was injured. Marvel Stadium has not yet commented on the incident.

Liam Gallagher telling tonight's Melbourne crowd not to be throwing flares 🇦🇺#oasislive25 pic.twitter.com/YpOsdPFuT9 — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) November 1, 2025

Liam Gallagher Warns Fans About Flares

Friday's Melbourne concert marked the first show of Oasis' long-awaited Live '25 reunion tour in Australia.

The band, reuniting for the first time since splitting in 2009, will play three nights at Marvel Stadium before heading to Sydney's Accor Stadium for two shows.

Fans queued as early as 5 a.m. to secure front-row spots and broke into spontaneous singalongs outside the stadium.

Before performing, Liam greeted the audience with, "G'day Australia! Did you miss us? Because we missed you!"

The Live '25 tour features Liam and Noel Gallagher alongside Gem Archer, Andy Bell, and drummer Joey Waronker.

Mike Moore is filling in for original guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, who is undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

The tour has already generated global excitement, with tickets selling out rapidly across the UK, Ireland, North America, and Australia, Mirror reported.

Gallagher's frustration with flares is not new. He previously expressed outrage after a flare caused serious burns to a woman at a solo show in Sheffield.

"It's not cool. People need to chill the f**k out with the flares," he said at the time, adding a personal note to the injured fan's family.