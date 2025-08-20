Post Malone Shares Unfiltered Thoughts on Raising His Daughter With Ex-Fiancée Jamie Park

Post Malone opened up about parenting his 3-year-old daughter with ex-fiancée Hee Sung "Jamie" Park, admitting he's still learning as he goes.

In a recent interview with GQ published August 19, the Grammy-nominated artist shared a rare and honest look at life as a father.

"Kids are little s--ts and they're beautiful at the same time," Post said. "Being a dad, I take it a day at a time. I think it's important that way. We're learning every day."

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, admitted he still has a lot to learn when it comes to parenting, ENews reported.

"I don't know what the hell I'm doing, and neither does she," he said, referring to his daughter. "She's just figuring it out."

Post Malone's Daughter Brings Laughter to Their Utah Home

Now living in his still-under-renovation Utah home, Post has been cherishing moments with his daughter, lovingly calling her his "sunflower."

According to People, Malone described how she enjoys riding her bike and toy horse through the long hallway, filling the space with laughter—a sight he says is one of the most beautiful experiences of his life.

Post also revealed that his daughter is already showing interest in horses. Though she's still too small to ride, a pony gifted for her birthday is waiting for her. "She loves being on horses," he said.

He expressed hope that his daughter will also grow to love exploring the outdoors and having fun in nature.

Despite ending his relationship with Park, Post appears focused on creating a joyful, grounded life for their child.

Last month, Park filed to dismiss a custody case involving their daughter, referred to as "DDP" in court documents obtained by Rolling Stone.

For the rapper, time with his daughter means everything, especially after a decade on the road. He shared that he's ready to slow down and focus on enjoying life with his 3-year-old daughter.

And yes, she keeps him laughing. "She goes, 'I love you.' I say, 'How much?' She goes, 'A little.' I go, 'Oh, you little s--t.' And then she calls me a little s--t, too. It's pretty funny."